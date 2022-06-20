MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - At Juneteenth events throughout the Commonwealth Monday, participants said they wanted to celebrate Black lives as well as commemorate centuries of struggle.

“It’s super important as a Black American myself to see my people, our people, be celebrated in this way,” said Anna Sebunnya of the Waltham Boys and Girls Club at a local event. “I think a lot of times, the conversation around Black people is about fighting justice, some sort of reparation, some sort of negativity combatting something. Now we’re just focusing on celebrating Black lives.”

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in 1865, and it was officially declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden last year. While Juneteenth fell on Sunday this year — leading to celebrations throughout the weekend — it is being observed as a work holiday Monday.

At an event in Melrose, North Shore Juneteenth Association member Kashawn Little said he was looking to the future along with recognizing resiliency.

“Being African-American and being Black all I know is resiliency and a lot of times resiliency can be exhausting, but at the same time it’s our strength and hope to move for a better tomorrow,” Little said.

