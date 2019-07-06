Fog forces pilot to make emergency landing on Rhode Island lawn

Heavy fog forced the pilot of a small plane to make an emergency landing on a lawn in South Kingstown, R.I. on Saturday.

The pilot of the single-engine, single-seat plane was flying at treetop levels and looking for the Westerly airport at 5 p.m. but could not find it due to dense fog, according to state police. The pilot ultimately made a controlled landing in the area of Gooseberry Road without causing injury or damage — in the yard of Peggy Doyle.

“I had a house full of kids and the plane was very obviously looking for a place to land, and I kept hollering at the kids, keep your eye on the plane, that plane’s coming down,” Doyle said. “It was extremely, extremely foggy. He got caught in it but he did a great job.”

The plane had been towing an advertisement banner that was ultimately found on Route 1, police said. The Rhode Island Airport Coalition and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

