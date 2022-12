Foggy weather caused a massive pileup crash in Kittitas, Washington on Wednesday.

Police said 30 vehicles were involves in the crash, including 18 cars and 12 semi-trailer trucks.

Some of the trucks spilled their contents on the highway and the road was closed for several hours while crews cleared the area.

The highway has since reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)