A resident at a senior living facility in Ohio has proved it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, 102, has her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.

Hodous was thrilled to be given an honorary Associate of Public Service degree from Zane College.

“Like they say, follow your heart,” Hodous said. “If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it.”

The honor comes just ahead of Hodous’ 103rd birthday in April.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)