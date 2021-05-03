Following month-long waiver, students return to school in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly a month after many elementary students returned to school, Worcester students are back in the classroom.

The district’s elementary and middle school students returned to school on Monday. The state ordered all elementary students back in class by April 5 and middle school students back by April 28, but Worcester, like several larger districts, requested a waiver so workers and teachers had more time to prepare.

“We wanted to try the hybrid, see how it went, gain the confidence of our families. It also allowed for most of our staff to get vaccinated with the extra two weeks,” said School Superintendent Maureen Binienda.

“It was long but the safer the better, so that’s how I look at it,” said Carlos Campos, whose daughter returned Monday.

