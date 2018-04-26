Following Yawkey Way name change, MBTA to change station name

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Yawkey Station is expected to seek a name change after Boston’s Public Improvement Commission unanimously voted Thursday to change the name of the iconic Yawkey Way outside of Fenway Park to Jersey Street.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo confirmed in an email to 7News that the MBTA will seek a change for the station.

“The MBTA will work collaboratively with its city partners to change the station name, and ensure consistency and familiarity for T customers, visitors to the area, and for public safety officials,” Pesaturo said in a statement.

The Yawkey Station is a commuter rail stop on the Worcester line, located on Brookline Ave in Boston.

