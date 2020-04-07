Fontbonne Academy staff members channel Marvin Gaye with lip synch video for students

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff members at Fontbonne Academy in Milton channeled their inner Marvin Gaye to help lift the spirits of their students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Jen Hegarty came up with the idea of producing a video of her teachers lip-syncing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” for her classmates to enjoy.

“I was really upset about how school got canceled because we were seniors so we were obviously really upset and we just really missed our teachers’ faces,” she said.

With her school closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hegarty decided to put her time off to good use.

She put out the call to all of her teachers and was overwhelmed by the response.

“Almost immediately I got a bunch of texts and emails saying how it really made them smile,” Hegarty recalled.

Her teachers say the video is a message that there’s no mountain they won’t scale for their students.

“The adults in our community also felt that it was really important that our students are connecting with us consistently and constantly through this virtual time,” said Maura Spignesi, Fontbonne Academy Head of School.

Hegarty added that she’s happy that her idea gave teachers and fellow students a much-needed lift.

“It has been difficult but we’ve been trying to stay positive and the video, I hope, was just adding to that,” she said.

School leaders say they’re hoping to hold some kind of graduation ceremony this year to honor their seniors.

