BOSTON (WHDH) - The food and liquor license for Monica’s Trattoria in the North End has been temporarily suspended after the restaurant’s owner was arrested in connection with a shooting in Boston earlier this month.

The Boston Licensing Board announced the suspension on Tuesday, saying the license will remain suspended “until such time as a new manager can be duly appointed and approved.”

Patrick Mendoza was arrested on Friday of last week, just over a week after police said he allegedly tried to shoot a man outside Modern Pastry on Hanover Street.

The victim took cover behind a nearby vehicle and eventually ran off.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but the incident left a bullet hole in one of Modern Pastry’s windows.

Court documents obtained on Friday revealed Mendoza and the man he is accused of shooting at had a long-running feud that may have led up to the shooting.

Mendoza was arraigned on several charges following his arrest in Falmouth.

He is due back in court on Wednesday.

The Boston Licensing Board previously met on Thursday of last week, hours before Mendoza’s arrest to discuss the Monica’s Trattoria license.

At the meeting, the chair of the licensing board said the fact that someone was evading the law and running Monica’s was concerning.

