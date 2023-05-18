DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A food delivery driver is being credited with alerting residents of a Danvers mobile home park to a fire that broke out in one of the homes late Wednesday night.

A woman who was delivering food on Newbury Street said the people she delivered to didn’t get their order so she went back, called 911 and banged on the windows of the home to make sure everyone got out safely.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

