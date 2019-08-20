Food fight: Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s feud over who has the best chicken sandwich

(WHDH) — Chick-fil-A recently took to Twitter to proudly boast about having what they believe is the best chicken sandwich on the market, prompting a response from Popeyes before luring Wendy’s into the social media feud.

All three fast-food chains appear to be locked in a battle over their competing chicken sandwiches.

“Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the for the original,” Chick-fil-A tweeted just days after Popeyes launched its new buttermilk battered and hand-breaded chicken sandwich on Aug. 12.

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Popeyes caught wind of the tweet and simply responded by saying, “… y’all good?”

Social media users immediately jumped in to share their thoughts on which sandwich they prefer. As the debate raged, Wendy’s felt compelled to share a take on the matter.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

“Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second-best chicken sandwich,” Wendy’s tweeted.

