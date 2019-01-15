Food stamp benefits to come a little early during shutdown

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services says food stamp beneficiaries will have access to their February benefits earlier than usual as employees deal with the impact of the partial government shutdown.

Eligible households will be able to get food stamps starting Jan. 20, instead of the regular availability date of Feb. 5.

The USDA funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food stamps to more than 40,000 New Hampshire families. SNAP funding expired Dec. 21. The USDA is taking advantage of a provision in the expired legislation that allows SNAP to be funded for an additional 30 days.

Health Department Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers says the department will continue to communicate with the USDA to learn more about the continued availability of SNAP benefits after February.

