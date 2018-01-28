Food stamps recipients can now use benefits on bike share

BOSTON (AP) — Low income residents will now be able to use food stamps toward bike rides in the Boston-area.

Boston and neighboring Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline recently announced residents will be able to use their federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to purchase discounted memberships on Hubway, the metro-area’s public bike sharing system.

The “SNAP Card to Ride” program will provide $5 monthly memberships and $50 annual memberships to individuals over the age of 16. The membership includes unlimited 60-minute trips.

The program is part of efforts to improve bike share access among traditionally underserved populations. Hubway has more than 1,800 bikes at 194 stations across the four communities.

SNAP benefits provide monthly subsidies toward the purchase of groceries. They’re commonly known as food stamps.

