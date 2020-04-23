Food truck in Hull giving away free lunch to people facing financial hardships amid COVID-19 outbreak

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A food truck in Hull will be giving away free lunch on Saturday to people facing financial hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Shore Taco Guy will be selling Mexican food across from the Hull Yacht Club from 12 to 5 p.m.

“If you have lost your job or finding it hard to cover the bills or just flat broke come on down lunch is on me,” the food truck wrote on Facebook.

Those in need of a free lunch can ask for the “corona special” before ordering anything off the menu.

The food truck is also giving away meals to those in military or first responder uniforms.

