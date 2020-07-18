Food trucks hit the streets in Boston as summer food initiative kicks off

BOSTON (WHDH) - Food trucks are on the road to kick off a summer food initiative that launched in Boston on Friday.

The pilot program is aimed at supporting small businesses that have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

More than 20 locations in Boston, including parks, playgrounds, and public spaces have been selected as locations where food trucks will operate from 12 to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The initiative is also meant to improve food access and provide residents with safe food options.

