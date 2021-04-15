(WHDH) — Those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth can do so by visiting one of four Massachusetts chocolate shops recently ranked among the best in the country.

Food & Wine Magazine independently selected and reviewed chocolate makers and chocolate shops to come up with their list of the 50 best.

Chequesset Chocolate in North Truro made the cut with their white chocolate infused with lemon and thyme.

EH Chocolatier in Cambridge was also named among the best with their “near-perfect vegan truffles,” along with Taza Chocolate in Somerville with their Mexican-style chocolate discs.

Goodnow Farms Chocolate in Sudbury rounded out the Mass. shops on the list with their “delicately flavored bars.”

