BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people will make their way to City Hall Plaza this weekend to sample slices from across the city during the annual Boston Pizza Festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the first time ever, festival-goers have the chance to create their own personalized pizzas, guided by expert chefs.

In addition to the mouthwatering pizza offerings, attendees can purchase pizza slice tickets: 3 slices for $11.99, 5 slices for $17.99, and 10 slices for $31.99. Additionally, there’s a VIP add-on available for $40, which includes skipping the line, receiving two free soft drinks, and getting a commemorative pizza box.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bostonpizzafestival.com.

