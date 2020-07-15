Foods like bread and pasta linked to lower risk of dying, researchers say

(WHDH) — Consuming protein from plant-based foods, including bread and pasta, has been linked to a lower risk of dying, researchers said in a new study.

Researchers at JAMA Internal Medicine analyzed data from 237,036 men and 179,068 women over a 16-year period and determined that a greater intake of plant-based protein was “significantly associated with lower overall mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality.”

On average, those who took part in the study consumed 40 percent of their daily protein intake from plants, 60 percent from animal proteins, and 19 percent from dairy.

Researchers noted that swapping eggs for plant-based proteins resulted in a 24 percent lower risk of death in men and a 21 percent lower risk in women. When meat was substituted for eggs, the risk fell to 13 percent in men and 15 percent in women.

“This study provides evidence for public health recommendations regarding dietary modifications in choice of protein sources that may promote health and longevity,” researchers said.

The results of the study are said to be independent of several other risk factors.

