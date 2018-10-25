MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested and two officers got injured after a motor vehicle stop led to a foot pursuit in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday evening.

Officer Lisa Callahan attempting to stop a gold Honda due to a violation in the area of Flaherty Lane and Schuyler Street around 4:45 p.m. was led to an alley behind 280 Main St. where the driver eventually stopped the car, police said.

The driver got out of the vehicle and allegedly reached for his waistband as he faced Callahan.

Callahan ordered him to stop, prompting the suspect to run away from her, according to police.

She began to chase after him on foot before injuring her ankle while he ran toward 246 Main St.

Callahan then witnessed 34-year-old Holly Crawford of Manchester trying to move the gold Honda parked in the middle of the alleyway, police said.

Crawford was arrested and charged with falsifying physical evidence while additional officers searched for the fleeing suspect.

The officers, believing the suspect was inside 246 Main St., surrounded the building.

A short time later, 43-year-old Leonardo Rosario of Manchester left the home and was taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with falsifying physical evidence, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest/detention, operating without a valid license, false report of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Rosario and Crawford are expected in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North Thursday.

Callahan was treated for a sprained ankle and is expected to be out of work for a short period of time, according to police.

Officer Kevin Shields also sustained minor injuries after getting involved in a car crash while responding to the foot pursuit, police added.

He was taken to an area hospital and later released.

