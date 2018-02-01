Football fans bundle up in the bitter cold in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHDH) — People headed to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl are dealing with very frigid weather.

While the U.S. Bank Stadium is covered and inside is 70 degrees, the weather outside is bitter cold. Highs have been in the teens and single digits and Thursday saw a wind chill of -20 degrees.

Steps have been taken to keep people out of the cold as much as possible. A lot of the events leading up to the big game have been indoors at the Civic Center and the Mall of America and shuttle buses are transporting people around. In downtown Minneapolis, heat lamps are being used and many buildings are already connected via covered skywalks.

“I grew up in Massachusetts but I’ve lived in Minnesota now for eight years, so I’m used to it,” said Jake Higgins. “Definitely don’t like to go outside when it’s below zero and wind chill’s crazy but we live with it.”

The high on Super Bowl Sunday is expected to be around 6 degrees.

