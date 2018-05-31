MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. (WHDH) — An Idaho high school football team used their muscles to lift up a wrecked car that trapped two people inside.

The Boise Black Knights, who had just won their championship game in San Jose, California, were traveling back home when they witnessed the crash.

The players jumped into action and began tending to the people inside.

They removed one man before pushing the car off the ground. This created just enough room to pull the woman from the wreckage.

The team’s coach told the Idaho Statesman that his players are great kids, adding that he is “more than proud” of how they acted in such a stressful situation.

