Football referee hit in the face by cannon blast suffers injuries

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — A referee who was hit in the face by a cannon blast during a Maine Maritime Academy football game is recovering from his injuries.

The referee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department told WCSH-TV that an academy alumnus brought the cannon to the game in Castine. The alumnus reportedly loaded the cannon with black powder and a substance that had been made into a wad.

It is tradition for a cannon to be fired with a blank shotgun shell when the academy scores.

