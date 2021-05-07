Football that Tom Brady used to throw 1st NFL touchdown heading to auction

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) rolls out during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The historic football that New England Patriots great Tom Brady used to throw his first career NFL touchdown is heading to auction on Sunday, according to Lelands Auctions.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the all-time passing touchdowns leader, tossed his first-ever touchdown on Oct. 14, 2001, in a comeback win over the San Diego Chargers in Foxboro.

The then 24-year-old quarterback connected with wide receiver Terry Glenn on a 21-yard score, launching is Hall of Fame career and paving the way for New England’s two decades of dominance.

After celebrating his touchdown grab, Glenn tossed the football six rows up into the stands to the left of the goal post, where it was snagged by a 48-year-old season ticket holder from Rhode Island, Lelands said in a news release.

The fan, who has chosen to remain anonymous, kept the sacred football in a bank safe deposit box for most of the past 20 years, according to Lelands, and he only opened the box to see the ball before Patriots playoff games.

“His first touchdown pass football is simply the most historic one to hit the auction block, and we’re excited to bring it to the collecting public,” Lelands President Mike Heffner said.

The ball will be up for auction from May 9 through June 4 as part of Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction. For more information, click here.

