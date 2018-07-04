For many, Fourth of July in Boston a family tradition

BOSTON (WHDH) - For many of the thousands of people who gather in the Esplanade to take in the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, the celebration is an annual family tradition.

That’s certainly the case for the Holder family, who say they show up early every year to score seats for the big show.

“We came here and we loved it ever since,” a member of the family told 7News at the Esplanade Wednesday. “We go out and we mingle with other people. We break out dominoes. Other families come over and play with us.”

For others, like Richard Hunnewell, who is visiting Boston from Georgia, this year’s performance will be their first.

“It’s great,” Hunnewell said. “This has been a bucket list item for a long time.”

