BOSTON (AP) — A for-profit adult career education school in Massachusetts has agreed to pay more than $1 million in relief to former students to settle allegations that it used high-pressure enrollment tactics and exaggerated its placement rates, the state attorney general’s office said Monday.

Under terms of the settlement, the Mildred Elley School in Pittsfield is required to pay $600,000 to be distributed to former students, and will forgive more than $420,000 in student debt.

The New York-based school violated Massachusetts’ for-profit and occupational school regulations designed to protect prospective students, the attorney general said in a statement.

The attorney general alleges the school failed to make certain disclosures to prospective students in a timely manner; used high-pressure sales tactics by contacting prospective students more than twice in a seven-day period; and published placement rates significantly higher than rates calculated by the attorney general’s office.

A voicemail seeking comment was left with the school.

“Our for-profit school regulations ensure that prospective students have the information they need to make informed decisions about their education and are protected from deceptive enrollment practices,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “This settlement stops this school from using these tactics on students moving forward and secures relief for the harm done.”

