For some, Christmas Eve is a holiday shopping deadline

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - It’s cold outside, but the heat is on for some shoppers.

With the clock closing in on Christmas, last-minute shoppers at the CambridgeSide Galleria scrambled to get presents under the tree.

One shopper told us he miscalculated his holiday shopping timeline. He also didn’t expect what he saw among the swarms of customers.

“I figured I still had a little bit more time and I was a little bit wrong,” said shopper Paul Cianciulli. “I thought there would be about 90 percent of men here at the mall today, but it looks like it’s a little bit more mixed.”

Others we met had another check to mark off their holiday to-do list — a visit with Santa Claus.

A recent survey by the National Retail Federation says that 6 percent of people said they will finish their holiday shopping on Christmas Eve. Another 5 percent said that won’t happen until Christmas.

