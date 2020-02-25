BARNARD, Vt. (WHDH) — A hotel in New England was named Forbes’ “Hotel of the Year” after receiving a record-breaking score.

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked supreme over 1,898 star-rated properties spanning 73 countries.

Anonymous inspectors looking for exceptional service gave the “cozy 20-room hideaway” a 98.24 percent score.

The hotel featuring 20 accommodations scattered among 300 acres has earned a five-star rating for 25 consecutive years.

It is an adults-only property that comes with a refrigerator stocked with beverages and snacks, a staff member that unpacks and packs the guests’ belongings, and same-day laundry service, all of which is complimentary.

Guests can also enjoy individually decorated rooms and views of the beautiful surroundings from the bathroom.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)