Forced to sit on the sidelines in 2018, Pedroia hopes to lead Sox to repeat victory

FORT MEYERS, FL (WHDH)- Red Sox spring training is already heating up down in Fort Meyers, Florida. The team dominated last season while en route to winning the World Series in October all without former MVP Dustin Pedroia.

That is not going to happen again if the Sox second baseman has anything to say about it.

In a press conference on Friday, Pedroia said that if he could do it all over again, he would have refused the knee surgery after the 2017 season that sidelined him for all but three games in 2018 in favor of rehab.

“I don’t have any restrictions right now,” he said, “I just have to be smart.”

After playing through the pain in 2017, Pedroia chose to have a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee that involved grafting cartilage from a cadaver to fit in the damaged area.

Now that he is fully recovered, the former MVP says he is approaching training with cautious optimism.

The team knows just how much this comeback means for Pedroia who had to watch as his team claimed victory last season.

“He has the biggest smile, and he backs it up,” shortstop Xander Bogarts said. “So anything he says, I believe he can do.”

Coach Alex Cora told the press Pedroia is in the Tom Brady mode and has been since 2006.

One thing is for sure, Pedroia will have to get used to taking it a little easier.

“I could wake up tomorrow and not be able to play anymore.” he said. “You don’t know.”

