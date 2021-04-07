Dayna Givens, Ford Motor Company employee, assembles the 50,000th ventilator produced at Ford's Rawsonville plant. Ford is shipping its 50,000th ventilator to HHS thanks to our incredible UAW and GE Healthcare partners. Credit: Handout/Charlotte Smith/Ford Motor Co.

(CNN) — Ford has delivered 120 million masks to at-risk communities, the auto company announced Wednesday.

Over the last eight months the company has donated masks to communities with limited access to PPE. In conjunction with the Ford Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm, they have provided masks to nonprofits, Ford dealers, schools, state and local officials, and first responders in all 50 states.

“We’re so grateful for all of our philanthropic partners and the hundreds of Ford dealers nationwide who helped us in this incredible effort, but we’re not stopping there,” said Mary Culler, President of the Ford Fund. “We are proud to be partnering with leading organizations on a PSA to help raise awareness about the facts regarding the Covid vaccine.

The new PSA showcases 11 leaders from top nonprofit organizations like NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, Hispanic Federation President Frankie Miranda, and Walid Gammouh, Director of the Arab American and Chaldean Council. The PSA, called #VaxWithFacts, aims to combat the spread of vaccine misinformation in multicultural communities as part of Ford’s ‘finish strong initiative’ in the battle against COVID-19, the company said Wednesday. The PSA is in both English and Spanish.

Since the pandemic began, Ford, in partnership with the United Auto Workers union, produced 22.5 million face shields, 50,000 ventilators, 32,000 respirators. The company says it is also donating up to 20,000 air filtration kits to underserved communities.

