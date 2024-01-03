New York (CNN) — Ford is recalling 112,965 F-150s pickup trucks because of a rear axel hub bolt that can be a roll away risk if it’s damaged.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall affects F-150 vehicles with model years 2021 through 2023 that are equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package.

The agency’s alert said that the rear axle hub bolt might “fatigue and break, which can result in damage to the axle hub splines.” As a result of the damage, it “can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power.”

Those issues can “increase the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.

A fix is “currently under development,” and the agency said that F-150 owners can take the vehicle to a dealership for an interim repair if they hear a clicking or rattling noise associated with the rear axle bolt.

Letters to F-150 owners are going to be mailed at the end of January, and they can also contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s recall number for this is 23S65.

Last year, Ford recalled more than 870,000 of its full-sized F-150 trucks because the electronic parking brake could engage unexpectedly at any time, including while the vehicle is being driven, which could cause a loss of control and possibly a crash.

Ford (F) didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

