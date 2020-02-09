‘Foreign policy is domestic policy’: Military experience shaped worldview, Gabbard tells 7News

Although Tulsi Gabbard is behind in the polls, she told 7News she has the foreign policy experience to be the next President.

Gabbard is currently polling at 2 percent in the latest 7News/Emerson College poll, but could be a potential running mate for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who she has supported in the past. However, she said her military background, including Army service in Iraq and Kuwait, has shaped her worldview and given her the perspective to lead, saying unnecessary wars are killing soldiers and diverting billions of dollars from American taxpayers.

“This really is what my campaign has been centered around, foreign policy is domestic policy,” Gabbard said.

