PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A defense witness in the Lindsay Clancy trial gave the jury a more personal look at the defendant, who is still on medication for mental health issues.

“Lindsay Clancy has bad days, and worse days,” said Forensic Psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel.

Clancy admits she strangled her three children in the basement of their Duxbury home in January of 2023.

Cora had just turned 5. Dawson was 3, and Callan was eight months old.

“She really loves them, and misses them,” Dr. Zeizel said. “And thinks of them every single day, almost every moment of the day.”

Clancy is a former labor and delivery nurse. She commutes to the trial in Plymouth every day from a state facility in Tewksbury. Dr. Zeizel told the jury that Clancy has someone with her at all times due to the risk that she will take her own life.

“She is extremely well regarded and well liked on that unit,” Dr. Zeizel said.

Zeizel was hired by the defense to give his opinion on whether Clancy is legally insane, and Defense Attorney Kevin Reddingto;n got the testimony he was looking for.

“She was unable to conform her behavior to the rule of law, and she had no appreciation for the wrongfulness of her acts,” Dr. Zeizel said.

Zeizel testified Tuesday that he heard Clancy speaking to her now ex-husband Patrick in a cell phone conversation nearly two weeks after the murders as she lay in a hospital bed. He said he heard Clancy say a male voice told her to kill her children, then herself.

“Did she ask about the kids?” Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham said.

“She did not, as I recall,” Dr. Zeizel said.

As she cross-examined the expert witness, Buckingham asked Zeizel how many times Clancy heard voices during the dozens of times they had met for interviews.

“She has not heard voices since the events took place in 2023,” Dr. Zeizel said.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)