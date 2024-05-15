DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony in the Karen Read murder trial continued Wednesday, one day after a witness for the first time told jurors she may have seen John O’Keefe’s body before he was found later on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

The witness, Juliana Nagel, returned to the stand after initial testimony on Tuesday. She was followed by a forensic scientist and several witnesses who described seeing an SUV that resembled Read’s car outside the home where O’Keefe was eventually found in a snowbank.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at a party in Canton after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the house where the party took place.

Witness says she saw ‘blob’ before John O’Keefe was found in snow

Jurors heard from four witnesses on Tuesday who all described their memories of the night O’Keefe died.

When she took the stand near the end of proceedings for the day, Nagel said she had been drinking beer at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Fairview Road on the night of Jan. 28, 2022 to celebrate her friend’s birthday.

Among other testimony, Nagel said she saw a “black blob” on the ground as she was being driven home near 1:45 a.m.

Defense attorney David Yannetti cross examined Nagel on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally on redirect asked Nagel what she would have done if she realized the “blob” was a body.

“I would have called 911,” Nagel said.

Nagel stepped down near 9:30 a.m. after a new round of questions from Yannetti.

Forensic scientist says lab found no dog DNA on samples in Read case

After a flurry of testimony from Canton partygoers in recent days, Judge Beverly Cannone told jurors “Sometimes, we have to call witnesses out of order.”

Teri Kun, a forensic scientist at the University of California, Davis took the stand next.

Kun’s lab is described as a veterinary genetics facility. On the stand, Kun said the lab received two swabs taken from John O’Keefe’s shirt after he died. Kun said the lab was asked to look for dog DNA. Experts found no such DNA, according to Kun.

As it makes its case, Read’s defense has said a dog Brian and Nicole Albert owned may have been involved in O’Keefe’s death.

Where Kun said experts found no canine DNA, defense attorney Alan Jackson pushed back on cross examination.

“At least in that sample, the nuclear DNA sample, you’re not saying that there was no canine DNA there,” Jackson said. “You’re saying that the testing did not detect it.”

“In the QPCR nuclear test, correct,” Kun said.

Witnesses describe seeing SUV outside Canton home

Ryan Nagel, Juliana’s brother, testified after Kun.

He said he stopped by the home where Juliana and others were celebrating the night O’Keefe died to see if Juliana wanted a ride home.

Ryan was riding with a friend. When his friend stopped his truck in front of the driveway in Canton, Ryan said, he saw a black SUV roughly one car-length ahead of him. He said he did not see anyone get out of the SUV but saw it move forward, at one point. The SUV’s brake lights were on, according to Ryan.

As they pulled away, Ryan said, he saw a woman in the SUV’s driver seat looking straight ahead with the car’s interior dome light on. He said he did not see anyone else.

Ryan’s testimony about the SUV followed testimony from his sister and others on Tuesday, who described seeing an SUV outside at various times the night O’Keefe died. Unlike Ryan, Juliana Nagel said she saw the SUV earlier in the night but indicated it was gone before her brother arrived.

Read drives a black SUV and jurors saw her vehicle during a visit to the crime scene in Canton earlier in the trial.

Under cross examination, discussing the vehicle he saw, Ryan said he did not see the SUV back up a hit a man. He said he didn’t see a man’s body on the lawn either but added, “I wasn’t looking.”

Ryan’s now ex-girlfriend, Heather Maxon, testified next on Wednesday. She said she was in the truck with Ryan and his friend and said she also remembers seeing a dark colored SUV outside the Canton home.

Maxon said she did not see anyone get out of the SUV but could tell it was running. Later, she said she saw the SUV pulling away.

Maxon said she saw a woman in the driver’s seat. She said she was looking inside the vehicle, “but not very intently.” Like Ryan, she said she only saw the woman in the car.

Ryan’s friend, Ricky D’Antuono, testified after Ryan and Maxon. D’Antuono was driving the truck with Ryan and Maxon inside when the trio traveled to the home in Canton.

Unlike Ryan and Maxon, he said he did not remember seeing an SUV at a nearby intersection. When he eventually spotted the SUV in front of the home, he also said he did not remember seeing the SUV moving. D’Antuono said he did not see any damage on the SUV. Like others, he also said he didn’t see anyone get out of the vehicle.

On cross examination, D’Antuono said state police investigators never interviewed him in 2022. Instead, he said the first time he gave testimony was roughly one year ago for another proceeding, which is believed to be an ongoing federal probe of the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office’s investigation into the Read case.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)