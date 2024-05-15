DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony in the Karen Read murder trial continued Wednesday, one day after a witness for the first time told jurors she may have seen John O’Keefe’s body before he was found later on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

The witness, Juliana Nagel, returned to the stand after initial testimony on Tuesday. She was followed by a forensic scientists who helped test DNA samples in the Read case.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at a party in Canton after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the house where the party took place.

Witness says she saw ‘blob’ before John O’Keefe was found in snow

Jurors heard from four witnesses on Tuesday who all described their memories of the night O’Keefe died.

Caitlin Albert, the daughter of the couple that owned the home where the party happened and where O’Keefe was found in a snowbank, said she was focused on her boyfriend when he picked her up near 1:45 a.m. Still, she said she did not see a body on the lawn.

Her boyfriend and another partygoer, Sarah Levinson, said he did not get a clear look at the area where O’Keefe was found.

When she took the stand near the end of proceedings for the day, Nagel said she had been drinking beer at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Fairview Road on the night of Jan. 28, 2022 to celebrate her friend’s birthday.

Her friend, Brian’s son, already testified on Monday. In her testimony, Nagel said she saw a “black blob” on the ground as she was being driven home near 1:45 a.m.

Before she saw the blob, Nagel told the jury she saw an unfamiliar SUV near the Fairview Road home just after midnight while she waited for her brother and friends to come by.

Defense attorney David Yannetti cross examined Nagel on Tuesday. Come Wednesday morning, Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally on redirect asked Nagel what she would have done if she realized the “blob” was a body.

“I would have called 911,” Nagel said.

Nagel stepped down near 9:30 a.m. after a new round of questions from Yannetti.

Forensic says lab found no dog DNA on samples in Read case

After a flurry of testimony from Canton partygoers, Judge Beverly Cannone told jurors “Sometimes, we have to call witnesses out of order.”

Teri Kun, a forensic scientist at the University of California, Davis took the stand next. Kun’s lab does diagnostic testing and Kun said she has tested thousands of samples.

Kun’s lab is described as a veterinary genetics facility. On the stand, Kun said the lab received two swabs taken from John O’Keefe’s shirt after he died. Kun said the lab was asked to look for dog DNA. Experts found no such DNA, according to Kun.

As it has made its case, Read’s defense has said a dog Brian and Nicole Albert owned may have been involved in O’Keefe’s death.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson performed Kun’s cross examination Wednesday before she stepped down.

Witness describes seeing SUV outside Canton home

Ryan Nagel, Julie’s brother, testified after Kun.

He said he stopped by the home where Julie and others were celebrating the night O’Keefe died to see if Julie wanted a ride home.

Ryan was riding with a friend. When his friend stopped his truck in front of the driveway in Canton, Ryan said, he saw a black SUV roughly one car-length ahead of him. He said he did not see anyone get out of the SUV but saw it move forward, at one point. The SUV’s brake lights were on, according to Ryan.

As they pulled away, Ryan said, he saw a woman in the SUV’s driver seat looking straight ahead with the car’s interior dome light on. He said he did not see anyone else.

Ryan’s testimony about the SUV followed testimony from his sister and others on Tuesday, who described seeing an SUV outside at various times the night O’Keefe died. Unlike Ryan, Julie Nagel said she saw the SUV earlier in the night but indicated it was gone before her brother arrived.

Read drives a black SUV and jurors saw her vehicle during a visit to the crime scene in Canton.

Under cross examination, discussing the vehicle he saw, Ryan said he did not see the SUV back up a hit a man. He said he didn’t see a man on the lawn either but added, “I wasn’t looking”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)