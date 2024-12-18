BOSTON (WHDH) - The manager of the Boston-based dental practice Forest Hills Dental has been arraigned on additional charges related to issuing prescriptions and unauthorized use of a patient’s credit card after falsely representing himself as a dentist.

Fritz Gabriel, 69, of Milton, was indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury on charges of unlawful use of a registration number and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Gabriel, in addition to falsely representing himself as a licensed dentist, issued prescriptions, including ones for controlled substances such as Percocet and Hydrocodone, using the registration number and credentials of a dentist without that dentist’s knowledge or authorization.

Under state law, only licensed dentists are authorized to issue prescriptions to dental patients, and dentists are prohibited from allowing any other dental professionals, including dental assistants, to issue prescriptions.

It is further alleged that Gabriel fraudulently utilized a patient’s credit card to make more than $6,000 in unauthorized purchases, including $5,000 in charges for Forest Hills. The AGO’s investigation indicates that Gabriel instructed and helped the patient open the credit card but then began to utilize the credit card without the patient’s knowledge or consent.

