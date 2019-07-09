(WHDH) — The plush version of a character introduced in the latest “Toy Story” movie is being recalled due to a choking hazard.

The 11-inch stuffed toy depicting Forky from “Toy Story 4” has “googly” plastic eyes that can detach, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The toys were sold at Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com and through the Disney Store on Amazon Marketplace from April through June for about $20.

Consumers are urged to take the toy away from children and return it for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported in relation to this recall.

