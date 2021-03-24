CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Executive Council on Wednesday confirmed John Formella, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s legal counsel, to be the next attorney general.

The vote was 4-1, with the four Republicans on the council supporting Formella.

“John’s work ethic is unmatched, and I have no doubt he will make an exceptional attorney general and advance the best interests of Granite Staters,” Sununu said in a statement afterward. “I look forward to working with him and the Department of Justice in the years ahead.”

Formella succeeds Gordon MacDonald, who was sworn in as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court earlier this month.

Formella spent the last four years as Sununu’s legal counsel.

Last week, many people spoke of Formella’s strong relationships with state departments and his work ethic at a hearing.

Previously, Formella worked in private practice in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

