SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A former Andover teacher who used his toddler daughter to steal from a game machine last year pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing Thursday in exchange for a lesser sentence, officials said.

Anthony Helinski, 35, turned himself in on Sept. 19, 2018, after his small daughter was caught on a surveillance camera climbing into the bottom portion of a Keymaster game at the Rockingham Mall in Salem, New Hampshire, grabbing various items and handing them to him, according to authorities.

Helinski was identified as the suspect after police say they received numerous tips.

The former Doherty Middle School teacher resigned from his job amid an investigation into the incident.

