LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The former athletic director at a Roman Catholic school in Lowell is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a student in New Hampshire last year.

James Parker, 24, allegedly assaulted the student in Pelham, New Hampshire in November.

He was charged with assault and battery on a child under 14 back in November.

The alleged victim said the relationship had gone on for a few weeks but denied any physical contact beyond kissing. In a police report obtained by 7NEWS, the girl admitted to “kissing Parker one time in his office at the school.”

Parker is currently out on bail and is expected to appear in court a later date.

