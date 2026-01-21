FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots are ready to face the Broncos and quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who hasn’t attempted a pass in an NFL game since 2023.

Stidham is no stranger to Foxboro, he was a backup for the Patriots for three seasons beginning in 2019.

“Stiddy was a good teammate, he did a good job and doing his job,” Anfernee Jennings said, Patriots linebacker. “I played against him in college too, like I said, we just have to do our job this week. I know they had the injury this week, but those guys wanna win just like we wanna win. So we gotta do a good job preparing, everybody’s ready to go, and get locked in.”

Offensive lineman Mike Onwenu was a teammate of Stidham’s, but if he’s got information for his coaches on Stidham’s strengths and weaknesses, he’s not sharing them.

“He’s a good player so, you know, I’m sure he’ll be ready for us,” Onwenu said. “Wish him the best and all that.”

Stidham has eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions in his seven year NFL career. The 29-year-odl will no doubt he hungry to do well in this rare opportunity.

Starter Bo Nix broke his ankle in the divisional round game against the Bills. He’s out. The ex-Patriot is in, and Milton Williams will try to get after him.

“Ready for the challenge,” Williams said.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel said his coaches are studying Stidham film as they try to pick out his tendencies.

