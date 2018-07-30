Former basketball star who died at crash site had stab wound

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office says a former high school basketball star died from a stab wound to the chest when he collapsed at the scene of a traffic crash.

Twenty-two-year-old Patrick Lobor was driving one of three vehicles that were involved in the Saturday afternoon crash in Portland. Police say Lobor got out of his car, stumbled to the middle of an intersection and collapsed. He was found dead by responders.

Police say the manner of Lobor’s death is still being investigated, but they are confident that was no foul play. They also say the death does not appearance suspicious.

Lobor was a standout at Deering High School in Portland. Other people involved in the crash on Saturday were treated and released for injuries that were not life threatening.

