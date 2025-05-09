BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston College quarterback and three time NFL pro bowler Matt Hasselbeck is working to diagnose a disease.

Hasselbeck is the first ambassador for a new study aimed at diagnosing the cause of the brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

“Being a part of this study, where you can actually study these types of things, where maybe you can come up with a test and a cure, for those who are still living maybe dealing with these issues, whether it is football or any other sport, I was excited to get involved,” said Hasselbeck.

The research, which will be conducted at Boston University, will examine blood and brain imaging to help doctors accurately diagnose CTE.

“What does CTE look like clinically in someone? That means what kind of problems with thinking and memory does it produce? Does it produce problems with mood and behavior? And what are those patterns of problems,” said Hasselbeck. “Can we identify something in the blood, something in our imaging techniques to determine whether or not CTE is in the brain while the patient is living?”

225 former college and professional football players will participate in the study.

Hasselbeck says he hopes to spread awareness and encourage former football players to be mindful of the symptoms they could be experiencing.

“I think we can lead the way in terms of research and as players and former players, we can step forward and be the first ones to go. And maybe this leads to cures for other things, maybe Alzheimer’s [or] dementia,” said Hasselbeck.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)