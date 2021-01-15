Former BC student charged in boyfriend’s suicide will be tried for manslaughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston College student who for months allegedly “physically, verbally and psychologically” abused her boyfriend before he jumped to his death in May of 2019 — just hours before he was slated to receive his diploma — will be tried for manslaughter, officials said.

Lawyers for Inyoung You of South Korea attempted to get prosecutors to drop the case against her in Boston Superior Court on Thursday but were only partially successful, according to a release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Prosecutors for the Commonwealth argued that You could be prosecuted for manslaughter on two theories: “Manslaughter by commission,” meaning that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life and “manslaughter by omission,” meaning that Ms. You’s failure to summon help was not the cause of the suicide.

A judge ruled to dismiss the “manslaughter by omission” theory but allowed the “manslaughter by commission” theory.

“While both sides have the ability to appeal the decision, we will also continue to prepare for trial and fight any appeal the defense many make. We maintain that the evidence shows that Ms. You’s physical, verbal, and psychological abuse towards Mr. Urtula during their 18-month long tempestuous relationship – abuse which became more pronounced, powerful and demeaning in the days and hours leading up to Mr. Urtula’s death, were a cause for his suicide. A Suffolk County grand jury agreed and a Superior Court Judge has allowed the prosecution to proceed,’’ said Rollins in the statement.

You pleaded not guilty in November to the charge in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alexander Urtula.

In the two months prior to his death, the couple exchanged more than 75,000 texts, of which You sent more than 47,000. A prosecutor said Urtula “felt trapped” in the relationship because You frequently threatened to harm herself if he didn’t do what she wanted him to do.

Urtula jumped from the roof of the Renaissance parking garage in Roxbury around 8:30 a.m. on May 20, Rollins said. His family was in town to watch him walk in the Boston College graduation ceremony that began that same day at 10 a.m.

You studied economics at the college before withdrawing from classes in August. She was scheduled to graduate in May 2020.

