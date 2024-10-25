BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Billerica police officer appeared in Middlesex Superior Court Friday morning after he was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting a teenager.

Alexander Allen, 35, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors said. He allegedly met her when she was 14, grew close to her, and then in March 2021, offered to pick her up from an appointment, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Allen drove the girl to her house and “engaged in sexual relations” with her. They said he also requested explicit photos of the girl before she turned 18.

The Billerica Police Department placed Allen on leave in December after learning about the allegations. He resigned just over two weeks later, the department said.

He was indicted on Oct. 3, and another officer was placed on leave Oct. 8 in connection with potential violations of departmental policy related to the case.

Allen was released on $5,000 bail and has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)