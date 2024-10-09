BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Billerica police officer is facing charges after prosecutors said he raped a 15-year-old girl in 2021.

Alexander Allen, 35, was indicted on charges of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year-age difference and possession of child pornography, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. While Allen awaits his arraignment, Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said police have also placed another officer on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation related to Allen’s alleged actions.

“The allegations against Allen, if proven, are deeply disturbing and represent a betrayal of the oath sworn by police officers to protect the innocent and serve the public with integrity,” Frost said in a statement.

Frost said Billerica police followed policies and procedures and launched an internal affairs investigation after learning of the allegations. Police also notified the district attorney’s office.

“There is no room in the Billerica Police Department for the abhorrent behavior alleged in this case,” Frost said.

The its announcement of Allen’s indictment, the DA’s office said Allen allegedly met the victim when she was 14-years-old. He grew close to her over time and, in March 2021, allegedly offered to pick her up at an appointment. Prosecutors said Allen drove the girl to her house and, with no one else present, “engaged in sexual relations” with her.

The DA’s office said the incident in 2021 happened two months before the girl’s 16th birthday. After March 2021 but before the girl’s 18th birthday, the DA’s office said Allen asked for and received a naked photo from the girl.

The DA’s office said authorities started investigating in December 2023 after Allen disclosed his relationship with the girl to a fellow officer.

Frost said Billerica police placed Allen on leave 2023 and hired an independent investigator to examine the case.

Allen resigned just over two weeks after allegations against him came to light. He is now scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Oct. 25.

