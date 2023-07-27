QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Hockey without the ice hit the streets of Quincy, where the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office held a free street hockey clinic for kids with former Boston Bruins.

The clinic for kids ages 6 through 13 gave young hockey players coaching time with former NHL players and was put together in partnership with Hockey Cares for Kids and the Boston Bruins Alumni.

The former professional hockey players said the clinic took them back to their younger days.

“You remember these days, it was like yesterday we were those kids and this is the funnest thing you can do in life,” former Bruins player David Jensen said.

Along with hockey, the kids were educated on sportsmanship, anti-bullying as well as health and nutrition.

“It’s hot, but the kids love it. They don’t get as hot as we do. Plenty of water, refreshments, so it’s a great event for the kids,” Jensen said.

This is just one of the free events Hockey Cares for Kids puts on in the Boston area.

