BOSTON (WHDH) - Christopher Sheerer, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing and distributing child sex abuse materials.

Sheerer is a former fellow in pediatric cardiac anesthesiology at Boston Children’s Hospital. He has been in custody since July 2024.

Federal prosecutors said he had disturbing pictures and videos of children as young as infants on his phone.

Sheerer is set to be sentenced in December.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)