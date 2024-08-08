BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara agreed to a plea deal in connection with a 2023 car crash.

Lara pled guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license. She was also found to be responsible for not placing her 7-year-old son in a car seat.

In June of 2023, Lara crashed her car into the home of an 84-year-old woman on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Lara’s son was injured in the crash.

The former city councilor was also required to write a letter to the woman whose home she hit.

Several other charges were dismissed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)