BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is in federal court on Friday. She’s being sentenced in a theft and wire fraud case.

Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft from a program receiving federal funding — two of six of her charges. She resigned from her position in June.

Fernandes Anderson is accused of taking an illegal $7,000 kickback from a family member she hired. The government recommends she serves one year and one day in prison along with three years of supervision and a $13,000 fine.

Fernandes Anderson is currently awaiting her fate.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)