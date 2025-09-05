BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson addressed the media outside of federal court after receiving a one month sentence in connection to a kick back scheme involving a family member she hired.

Fernandes Anderson, on top of her sentence, is ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution. She pleaded not guilty in May to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft from a program receiving federal funding.

“Everything happens for a reason, everything,” Fernandes Anderson said while leaving court.

Before her hearing, Fernandes Anderson was hugging people outside the courthouse, but once she got in, it was a much more somber tone.

Fernandes Anderson emotionally addressed the judge, saying she was deeply sorry. The government pushed for a year long sentence, arguing the seriousness of the offense.

Her attorney asked for no prison time and instead advocated for community service.

“It happened, I took responsibility, I’m off now, my Uber’s here,” Fernandes Anderson said after addressing the media.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)