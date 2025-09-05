BOSTON (WHDH) - Embattled former Boston city councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is set to be sentenced Friday.

Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft from a program receiving federal funding; under the plea deal, the government is recommending Fernandes Anderson serve one year and one day in prison along with three years of supervised release and a $13,000 fine.

She resigned from her seat in June.

